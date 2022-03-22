Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $7.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 75,256 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRFH shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

