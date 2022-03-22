JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,590” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.93) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.18) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.03) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.78).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,084 ($14.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,328.38. The company has a market capitalization of £29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,832.91).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

