STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.55 ($54.45).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €38.76 ($42.59) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.78 and a 200-day moving average of €40.10.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

