Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.36 ($197.10).

HNR1 opened at €149.10 ($163.85) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a one year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €165.12 and its 200-day moving average is €161.58.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

