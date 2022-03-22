Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.