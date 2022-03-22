Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €43.68 ($48.00) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.31 and its 200-day moving average is €50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

