Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) vs. Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Financial Review

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Benson Hill alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Campbell Soup 11.09% 25.72% 6.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Campbell Soup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.51 $1.00 billion $3.03 14.02

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922, and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.