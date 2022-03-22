Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOV opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $821.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,523 shares of company stock worth $1,367,394. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

