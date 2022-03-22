uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.