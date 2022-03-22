Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.