-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 86,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
