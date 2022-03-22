Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 800

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

