HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €89.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

HelloFresh stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

