HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €89.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

HelloFresh stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.

HelloFresh Company Profile (Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.