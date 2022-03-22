Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lument Finance Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%.
Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
