Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT Raised to €170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.