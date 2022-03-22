Cormark Weighs in on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISV. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.98. The company has a market cap of C$397.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

