OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75.

Get OpGen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.