TD Securities Cuts Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$44.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.80.

LAC opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.20. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

