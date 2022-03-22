BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

