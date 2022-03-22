BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.40.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$89.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.