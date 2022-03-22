BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$125.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.40.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$89.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.