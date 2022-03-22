CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $43.72 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

