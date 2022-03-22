Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE:POW opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.63 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Power Co. of Canada (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.