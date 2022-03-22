Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

