Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.