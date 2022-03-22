MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $12.08. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 132,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.