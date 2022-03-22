Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $8.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 178,531 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

