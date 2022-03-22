Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 3,836,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.58%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

