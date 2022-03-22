Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 41,460 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.