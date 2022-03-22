Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 41,460 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.