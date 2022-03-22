First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 236,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 332,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.
