Piper Sandler Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

AVDL stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 659,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

