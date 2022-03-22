Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.50.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

