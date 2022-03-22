Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PETQ opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.38 million, a PE ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.