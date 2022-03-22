Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 111,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.