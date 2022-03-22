Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 111,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

