Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/17/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $111.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

