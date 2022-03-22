Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

