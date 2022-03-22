Comparing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Velo3D and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -43.94% -5.58% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 55.07 -$107.09 million N/A N/A Bodycote $767.83 million 3.24 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bodycote 1 4 2 0 2.14

Velo3D currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Bodycote.

Summary

Bodycote beats Velo3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments. The company was founded by Arthur Bodycote in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.