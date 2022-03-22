Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

