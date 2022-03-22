Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

