CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

NYSE CIR opened at $28.31 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.