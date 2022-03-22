National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
