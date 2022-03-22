NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $400.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.34 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

