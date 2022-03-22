Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

