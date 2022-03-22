First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

