Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.