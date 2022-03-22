Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.21.

MCG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

