SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications stock opened at $327.60 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $264.74 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.32. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

