StockNews.com Upgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ebix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

