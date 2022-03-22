FY2022 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

AGCO stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.