Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

KDNY opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

