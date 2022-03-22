Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Down 2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.05. 60,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 141,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.