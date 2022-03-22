First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.26. 97,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 86,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

